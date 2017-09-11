Bag It Beat It donations campaign

The British Heart Foundation’s Pocklington and District Branch volunteers are out in force this month for a major campaign.

The Bag It Beat It drive is encouraging people to clear out their closets and donate unwanted items to the BHF.

Volunteers said the change of season is a perfect time to rummage through your old stuff and decide what you do and don’t need.

Sarah Boulton, BHF Pocklington volunteer, is currently rallying friends, family and neighbours to donate their good quality unwanted clothes, shoes, books, handbags, DVDs, CDs, homeware and children’s toys.

If you have something to donate, or would like a Bag It Beat It donation bag, please contact Sarah on 07855 438572.

The local BHF branch will be marking World Heart Day (Friday 29 September) with a collection at Langlands Garden Centre, Shiptonthorpe.

Jane Horsnell, BHF Fundraising manager for Pocklington, said: “Please pop in and say hello to the Smith family who will be there all day raising money to go towards BHF research to help prevent and treat heart and circulatory disease.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our volunteers for their on-going support. The money raised from the collection and the donated goods will help fund ground-breaking discoveries.”