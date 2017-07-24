Back to physio duty after Miss Hull win

Her beauty pageant season on the catwalk might have come to an end, but for reigning Miss Hull Agatha Lawton its back to duty for the rugby season as part of the physio team at Pocklington RUFC.

Aggy first started helping on the touchline at Pocklington two years ago on a sports rehabilitation degree placement with the club’s head physio Lisa Wiles.

On top of her sport rehabilitation sessions at Pocklington, Aggy went on to study for a masters degree at the Hull York Medical School to become a physician associate, working alongside doctors to support with the diagnosis and treatment of patients.

She now faces fitting in the extra demands of being a beauty queen after her last minute entry – getting through to the semi-final stages of Miss England and being crowned Miss Hull City and District last month.

She has no plans to cut back on her rugby commitments at Pocklington, saying: “I wouldn’t change anything for the world. I’ve got a passion for rugby, and the team is wonderful.”

Despite a hectic schedule, she still finds time for her own sporting and charity activities, raising funds for the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ cause.

It provides funding for women and children in developing countries. Anyone who would like to donate towards Agatha’s charitable fundraising can do so via her Virgin Money fundraising page at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AgathaLawton1.