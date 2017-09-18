Autumn Market held at Barmby Moor

A special Autumn Market will be held this Saturday (23 September) at Barmby Moor.

The market will take place at the Boot and Slipper between 10am and 1pm

This is an event organised by the Barmby Moor Community Group with representatives from Friends of Barmby Moor School, St Catherine’s Church, The Boot and Slipper, The Playing Fields association and many more.

A spokesman for the event said: “Come and meet up with friends and neighbours, sample and buy some delicious local produce and gorgeous crafts, and find out about the many and varied activities that go on in this thriving community.”

If you are interested in running a stall please contact Andy at the Boot and Slipper on 01759 303328 or email boot.slipper@gmail.com.