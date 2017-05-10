Arts centre plans in Pocklington hit stumbling block

Development plans to turn a former school in Barmby Moor into an arts and pottery centre have hit a stumbling block.

Businessman and potter Lee Steele is the brainchild behind a proposal for the old Church of England School in Main Street.

He hoped to relocate his current business, The Potter Man Studio, in Holme-on-Spalding Moor, to the site but was disappointed to find out this week that he had been gazumped in his bid to buy the property.

The plans could have been great news for the area with the expansion in the number of classes and participants.

Lee said: “It would allow me to accommodate a wider range of groups, such as school classes, social clubs/societies and charity groups.

“With the disabled facilities already in place I would be able to offer pottery workshops to people whom currently may have difficulty in accessing this type of activity.” There would also have been the opportunity to rent out affordable and flexible work space and studio facilities to local people who wish to take the hobby a stage further, along with exhibitions by local artists and students, and possible links with secondary schools to provide work experience opportunities.

Although Lee’s bid has failed, he said he was not giving up, adding: “There is still a glimmer of hope.”