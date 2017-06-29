Arts Centre beside the seaside for event

Pocklington Arts Centre is set to host a special ‘Britain on Film’ event tomorrow (Friday 30 June).

The ‘Coast and Sea’ film will be shown twice, at 1pm and 7.30pm.

The showing is the fourth programme from Britain on Film on Tour, a partnership between the Independent Cinema Office and the BFI that gives cinema audiences unprecedented access to the UK’s history on film.

The screenings will take audiences around Britain’s gorgeous, varied coast in films from 1901 to 1978.

This latest programme will give audiences unprecedented access to the UK’s cinematic coastal history on film, featuring work never-before-seen since first released.

Within this nostalgic collection are several forays on the promenade at classic British holiday resorts including Weston-super-Mare, Morecambe and Skegness, a visit to Butlin’s in Brighton and 1930s surfing in Newquay.

Audiences will also learn about lifeboats via the RNLI’s brisk, engaging promo; the private life of seabirds in Julian Huxley’s pioneering, Oscar-winning short film, and explore the world of shipbuilding with the construction of the SS Olympic.

Britain on Film collects six thematic programmes that make up a unique picture of the United Kingdom, both people and place, and is touring venues across the country.

It is one of the largest archive film digitisation projects undertaken, with thousands of film titles being digitised and made available to view online via BFI Player.

Jemma Buckley, project manager of Britain on Film on Tour said: “Britain on Film on Tour captures the history of the nation in a way that words and pictures can’t.

“Watching these moving images is in itself an incredibly moving experience, especially when that experience is shared with others as we hope it will be by communities across the country.

“Coast and Sea is one of our most varied and exciting tour programmes, capturing so much of the UK’s diverse landscape as well as traditions, cultures and customs of times gone by.

“This is the first time many of these films will have been seen by audiences since they were first shown.”

To buy tickets call the Box office on 01759 301547 or visit pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk to find out more information.