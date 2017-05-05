Artists set to showcase skills at workshops

Artists across the Pocklington and district area are coming together this weekend (Saturday 6 May and Sunday 7 May) to put on the popular Open Studios event.

This year 19 artists will be showing off their creative talents, inviting visitors to come and view their work and chat about working methods and inspiration.

There are nine venues to visit this time around, so in a number of workshops there will be several artists displaying their work.

Many of the artists will also be holding demonstrations of their work to inspire and delight interested parties.

Visitors may even be inspired to sign up for lessons or commission a special piece by the artists.

Lyn Grant, a potter from Fangfoss Pottery who is taking part, said: “We have stitchers, painters, printers, metal workers, jewellers and more ceramicists than you can throw a pot at.

“All of them are welcoming in visitors and sharing their knowledge and skills over a cup of tea and cake.

“Work on display will be for sale with prices to suit all purses and work to suit all tastes.

“This special Open Studios is a bijoux event – small enough to get around in a day – especially with the handy trail map – yet packed with innovative and creative art/craft.

“What we want people to do is to have a lovely day out, enjoy the countryside and remember us all for when they need something for the home or an original gift that is locally made!”

Full details of the event are posted on the Pocklington Area Open Studios website and Facebook page.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/pockareaopenstudios/ or www.pocklingtonareaopenstudios to find the full list of venues and artists.