Artists give Minster a tree-mendous boost

The East Riding Artists group (ERA), including members from the Pocklington and district area, managed to raise more than £400 for Beverley Minster.

The funds were raised after the group’s Christmas tree decorations were sold during a special auction at Lazaat restaurant, near Cottingham.

The decorations had been created to adorn the ERA tree at the Minster’s Christmas Tree Festival, where 80 different organisations exhibited trees.

Each year, the ERA committee selects a different theme for their decorations and this time the subject was ‘Noah’s Ark’.

The display’s unique decorations were auctioned after the festival and raised £406.

An ERA spokesman said: “Altogether, 33 artists from across the East Riding took part, producing a varied assortment of amazing and delightful animal decorations.

“All were created in pairs so they could travel ‘two-by-two’ up the tree towards the Ark perched on top – the creation of incoming chairman Larry Malkin.”