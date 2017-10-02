Artists’ exhibition launches at arts centre

The Mayor of Pocklington David Sykes and his wife Linda has formally opened the East Riding Artist’s exhibition at The Pocklington Arts Centre.

More than 50 artists have hung their work there for the exhibition called “Mixed Messages”, resulting in a huge range of art being displayed – from ceramics and jewellery through to oil paintings.

The mayor was invited to choose his favourite painting for The Judge’s Choice Trophy. This was awarded to Rhona Rowley.

The East Riding Artists exhibition runs until Thursday 16 November.