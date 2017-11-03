Artist reveals beauty of wildlife in winter

A new exhibition featuring the work of a former Woldgate School pupil will start this Saturday (4 November) at 10.30am.

The artwork, by acclaimed wildlife artist Robert E Fuller, celebrates the stark beauty of the countryside in winter.

The exhibition takes place in the artist’s gallery in Thixendale and runs until Sunday 26 November.

Mr Fuller, whose research into animal behaviour is so thorough he often features on television to talk about his findings, spent hours trudging through snow drifts in icy-blasts to watch animals and birds for this new collection.

Among the pictures on show is a fox poised to pounce into a glittering snow drift and a red squirrel perched on a frosted branch; its russet-red fur glowing against the sparkle of ice.

Mr Fuller said: “I wanted to celebrate the way winter allows you to see the best of nature. Although this season is tough for wildlife, it’s a good time to spot animals since they are more focused on finding food and keeping warm than hiding from you. On frosty days, the lighting is beautifully soft.

“I’ll also be holding a talk and slideshow at my gallery in Thixendale at 7.30pm on Saturday 18 November about how my wildlife observations inform my paintings.”

Throughout the exhibition there will be various activities based around wildlife including guided birdwatching walks, including trips to see red kites at a winter roost, and falconry events.