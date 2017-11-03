Art megastar to shine at Acorn Gallery

New-York based artist Andrei Protsouk will be making an appearance at The Acorn Gallery, Pocklington, next Thursday (9 November) between 5pm and 8pm. If you would like to meet the art megastar please contact Diane Wass at the gallery on 01759 307652 for an invitation and show catalogue.

Diane said: “We are delighted that Andrei has decided to include Pocklington on his tour.

“We have sold his work for several years and are honoured to be hosting this incredible touring exhibition.

“There will be several large classic original pieces on display along with several smaller pieces which will be available for sale.

“It must be emphasised that this exhibition will only be on for this one day as the works will each be packed up and moved on to the next venue, immediately after the event.”