Archeological dig at Pocklington Canal

The Canal and River Trust is hosting a summer of free events focusing on Pocklington Canal.

The packed schedule, which includes an archeological dig on the canal, is part of the build-up to the waterway’s bicentenary in 2018.

The two-week archeological dig started yesterday (Wednesday 21 June) and residents are being invited to help the trust and local community archeologist Jon Kenny unearth the remains of a former canal warehouse at the Canal Head basin.

The building was knocked down in the 1970s.

The dig is open to members of the public, who can register at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/volunteer. Alternatively, there are four drop-in days during the weekends of 24-25 June and 1-2 July, from 10am.

Other events taking place this summer include: Bashing the Balsam; Wildflowers and Meadows Walk; Dragonfly Walk; Barn Own Afternoon; and Willow Weaving.

Lizzie Dealey, from the Canal and River Trust, said: “The canal tells the story of the local economy and we’re hosting this archaeological dig to help unearth some of that history.”