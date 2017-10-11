Approval for Pocklington flood scheme

A flood alleviation scheme for Pocklington has been given the thumbs up by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council planning committee.

The proposal will see the construction of a five metre high flood attenuation bund.

The bund would be 600 metres long and 45 metres wide, with a five metre wide access/maintenance strip, across Pocklington Beck upstream of Pocklington.

A culvert would also run through the attenuation bund with a flow control device to maintain the flow of Pocklington Beck.

The bund, which is planned on land east of Fairview, The Mile, is designed to mitigate the effects of a one in a hundred years flood event.

There were 12 letters of objection regarding the flood alleviation scheme.

Residents’ concerns covered: Flood dangers to residents, that the scheme is unnecessary, that it could hit the area’s wildlife, loss of agricultural land, that it would not address recent flooding issues and that other cost effective anti-flood measures, such as the cleaning of culverts, would prevent flooding.

The flood scheme was approved subject to various different conditions.

At the same committee meeting a decision over the building of 197 homes on land north and east of The Mile was deferred for the completion of a Section 106 agreement on a number of issues.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We are pleased the Pocklington Flood Alleviation Scheme was approved by the planning committee and we will wait to see the outcome of the housing application, which will be considered under normal planning procedures, to see whether the flood scheme can go ahead.”