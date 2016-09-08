Appeal for witnesses following attempted abduction

Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged attempted abduction where a 41-year-old woman was grabbed while walking her dog.

The alleged attempted abduction happened on Church Hill, South Cave at around 8pm yesterday (Wednesday 7 September 2016).

A 41-year-old woman was walking her dog when a man grabbed her, before dragging her down nearby chalk path. The woman struck out at the man before running off and reporting the incident to the police.

The victim sustained grazes and has been left very shaken by the incident.

The suspect is described as white, aged around their 60’s with a medium build and had grey hair. He was wearing a blue hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms. It is believed the man may have been using a white/grey coloured van which the woman passed prior to the alleged incident.

Extensive enquiries are underway to secure the evidence as part of the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Gawthorpe said: “This is a really serious incident and we are carrying out numerous enquiries to establish who is responsible, while supporting the victim. I would like to reassure the public that incidents of this nature are rare. However, I would encourage people to be mindful of their personal safety and if they are out alone be vigilant of who is around them and were possible stay to well-lit busy locations.

“It is imperative that anyone with information about this incident get in touch with the force immediately calling 101 quoting log 554 of 07/09/16 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111.”