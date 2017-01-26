Appeal for prison volunteers

Potential volunteers in the Pocklington and district area are being asked to spend some time behind bars.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) is looking for people to monitor prisons, in particular HMP Full Sutton,

The IMB at Full Sutton is involved in both small situations such as locating prisoners’ missing property and the bigger issues, which may involve such matters as prisoners being bullied, debt, problems with visits, and healthcare issues.

Another part of the IMB job is being ‘On Call’.

Every week one IMB member has an On Call duty – if there is an incident then he or she will be informed and may be required to come in to be the independent eyes and ears.

As part of the On Call duties volunteers are also tasked to observe disciplinary reviews and also visit prisoners who may be in danger of self-harm.

Again, this is all part of ensuring that an independent eye is observing things.

Helen Scull, chairwoman of Full Sutton IMB, said: “The job is not everybody’s cup of tea. But if anybody is looking for a new challenge then this could be for them.

“Our prime role is to ensure that Home Office rules and Ministry of Justice regulations are properly applied and that the highest standards of care and decency are maintained.

“The job, which is unpaid but expenses are covered, is hugely interesting, challenging and absorbing but it is not for everyone.

“You need to be enthusiastic, open minded, have good communication skills and have the ability to exercise sound, objective judgement.

“We will be looking to recruit some new members for 2017 and would like to hear from people who live within about a 35-mile radius of HMP Full Sutton.

“I am pleased to say that our annual reports are generally very positive about the way HMP Full Sutton.

“Full Sutton is recognised as a well-run prison which performs well; this is very much down to the governor and the quality of the management team he leads.

“Where we have raised matters, the governor has taken notice of them.”

To find out more about the role visit www.imb.org.uk (recruitment campaign no: 514/Full Sutton/2017).

The closing date for applications is Sunday 19 February.