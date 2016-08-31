Appeal following alleged hate crime

A public appeal has been made to identify three males in connection with an alleged hate crime in Pocklington.

Police have released CCTV footage of three males they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged hate incident in Garths End.

Public appeal to identify the three males pictured

The incident happened at 10pm on Friday August 19.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 and quote crime number CJ/2209867/2016 .