Antiques column with William Wilson MNAVA, valuer and auctioneer at Chris Clubley and Co

The next Clubley’s sale on Saturday (11 February) will include a significant collection of Peter Heap Rabbitman furniture.

Peter G Heap trained at the ‘Mouseman’ workshops in the 1950s, it is believed, and continued working there until the 1970s.

This Heap dresser is expected to make at least �1,000 to �1,500.

He set up on his own at Wetwang, near Driffield, as Oak Rabbit Crafts and occupied an old butcher’s shop.

It was managed by his son, Nigel, until 1998, when it closed, sadly like so many other rural workshops.

The furniture is expected to create both local and national interest.

A large display cabinet is expected to realise £1,000 to £1,500 and a dining set £800 to £1,200.

A pair of wall fixtures are estimated at a more modest £80 to £120.

Peter Heap is one of the so called “Yorkshire Critters”.

A Yorkshire critter being one of the wood carvers or furniture makers of Yorkshire who sign their work with a critter. Robert Thompson is by far the most well-known. His critter is the familiar mouse.

His work can be found all over Yorkshire. Look at the altar rail in All Saints Church in Pocklington, for example.

The Saturday 11 February sale also includes two cars beside the usual antique and collective assortment.

