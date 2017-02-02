Antiques Column with William Wilson

Most people can picture a grandfather clock standing in the corner of a room.

Grandfather clocks have fallen considerably in value over the last few years and represent an excellent purchase at auction.

An eight day late 18th Century brass faced long-case clock can now be picked up for £300 to £500. In the past such a clock could easily have made a £1,000 plus.

The days where a row of five grandfather clocks would have generated an increased sale total of £5,000 onwards have long since passed.

The main guide to valuing long-case clocks depends on the movement duration, either 30 hour or eight day.

Eight day clocks normally sell for more as they are less onerous on the owner; they do not need to be constantly wound up.

Other value points include the quality of the movement and case, the presence of a moon phase or not and the desirability of a maker.

A number of reasons can be attributed to the fall in long-case value. People find the tick irritating or decide their modern homes cannot fit such furniture, for example.

Despite the low value long-case clocks still regularly appear in the saleroom. Unbelievably some 19th Century 30-hour long-case clocks have made as little as a £100.

Long-case clocks surely cannot fall any further in value, hence, now is the time to buy!