Amazing clothes on offer at fashion show

St Leonard’s Hospice, which runs a shop in Pocklington, is joining forces with York’s Theatre Royal to present a ‘Posh and Party Wear’ fashion show.

The show will be held on Thursday 9 November in the luxurious surroundings of the De Grey Rooms on St Leonard’s Place.

The clothes on show at the event will be sold afterwards. Helen Moreton, retail manager, said: “These are no ordinary donations. We get some amazing clothes which in some cases are brand new.”

Tickets, £5, are available on the hospice’s website or by calling 01904 788777.