Alleged gunman said to have caused fear of violence

A man accused of using a pistol to threaten a 24-year-old man in Pocklington with intent to cause fear of violence has appeared in court.

Dwayne Pedder, 37, is accused of allegedly possessing a Glock 9mm hand gun in George Street, Pocklington, on August 2 and using it to cause fear.

Pedder, of Scaife Garth, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a dagger, contrary to Section 1 of the Prevention of Crime Act 1953. Pedder wore a grey tracksuit in a 10-minute appearance before Judge Mark Bury at Hull Crown Court on Friday September 2.

Crown advocate Philip Evans said the trial indictment needed to be amended – but could not be done soon because of the computer system – to read an imitation firearm and replace the dagger with a bladed article.

He said the indictment could be amended for a hearing on September 30.

Judge Bury ordered Pedder to stand as he told him: “The problem today is twofold. You have not had opportunity to go through the evidence and secondly the charges you are presently facing are wrong. The firearm charge should be an imitation firearm and the other charge is the possession of a bladed article.

“If you are to plead not guilty, your trial will be in the week of November 14. If there is anything that needs to be discussed you will be brought to court next time. Until the next hearing you will be remanded in custody.”

