Alfie’s doggy design brought to life on big screen

A nine-year-old boy from Pocklington has won a national competition after designing his own PAW Patrol character.

Alfie Allen won the BT TV’s PAW Patrol competition, and as part of his prize, saw his design animated on the massive digital screen at Waterloo station.

Alfie was surprised by BT TV at the station with his great drawing emblazoned on the largest screen in Europe.

As well as seeing his doggy design come to life, he also won a holiday to the Dominican Republic, to enjoy a stay at the Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Punta Cana.