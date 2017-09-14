Air ambulance to operate night flights

An emergency service that operates in the Pocklington and Market Weighton area can now extend its hours after gaining approval for night flights.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance service has been granted approval from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to commence NVIS (Night Vision Imaging System) operations with immediate effect.

Following a visit from CAA flight operations inspector Paddy Connelly, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) was granted approval to extend its operational hours into darkness, bringing further benefits to the residents of East Yorkshire.

The charity, which operates two fully night capable Airbus H145 helicopters, will now be available to respond to incidents from 6am until midnight during the week, and 10pm on weekends initially, with crews wearing latest generation night-vision goggles.

Captain Andy Lister, director of aviation at the YAA, said: “This really is a great step forward in the operational developments of the YAA. Our Pilots and crews have worked extremely hard over the last few months to undertake and learn the processes involved in NVIS flying.

“It is a complex process for our operational team to have embarked on. However, I am pleased to report that we now have a fully capable NVIS team at the YAA. I am very proud of them all, and know we are moving forward together to provide the best possible service for the people of Yorkshire.”