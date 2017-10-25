Action demand on fly-tipping

The CLA, whose members – landowners, farmers and rural businesses – frequently face having to clear up rubbish fly-tipped on private land, said fly-tipping is a national disgrace that blights the countryside.

The organisation’s leaders have reacted with anger after the Government released the latest fly-tipping statistics which show an increase in the illegal practice.

The figures reveal:

l The estimated cost of clearance for fly-tipping to local authorities in England in 2016/17 was £57.7 million.

l For the 2016/17 year, local authorities in England dealt with around 1 million (1,002,000) fly-tipping incidents, a 7% increase from the previous year.

l Two thirds (67%) of fly-tips involved household waste. Total incidents involving household waste increased by 8% from 2015/16.

l Consistent with previous years, the most common place for fly-tipping to occur was on highways, which accounted for almost half (49%) of total incidents in 2016/17.

l The number of highway incidents has increased by 4% from 2015/16.

CLA President Ross Murray said: “Fly-tipping is just getting worse and worse. It is a national disgrace. Prosecutions for this crime are ludicrously low, and have decreased by a further 25%.

“It is high time that Government took a much more active role in tackling this blight on the countryside.

“We are calling for the appointment of a national fly-tipping Tsar to co-ordinate and oversee a more pro-active effort to get to grips with this national disgrace.”

CLA Director North Dorothy Fairburn said: “Fly-tipping is not a victimless crime. Private landowners are fed up of clearing away other people’s rubbish and paying for the privilege.

“If they don’t act, they risk prosecution for illegal storage of waste which is simply not fair.

“We are calling on the Government to remove landowner liability to clear up waste on private land and for local councils to introduce a scheme which would allow any private landowner to dispose of fly-tipped rubbish at a waste disposal site free of charge.”