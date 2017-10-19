Abnormal load convoys to travel along A1079

Some delays may occur along the A1079 tomorrow (Friday 20 October) and on Tuesday 24 October.

Two abnormal load convoys will be travelling from York to Hull with the journeys starting at Jockey Lane in Huntington around 9.30am each day.

Two abnormal load convoys will be travelling from York to Hull along the A1079.

Congestion is expected on both days as the loads travel past Pocklington, Shiptonthorpe and Market Weighton.

Collett and Sons Ltd has been contracted to move the items of cargo which are destined for the United Arab Emirates.

A spokesman for the company said: “The main units measure 27m long, 4.6m wide, 4.5m high and weigh 75 tonnes. Due to their height, they are not permitted to travel along the main trunk road and motorway network. Instead, the loads must use the designated high-load route from York to Hull.

“This route will bring the convoy of vehicles into areas that do not typically witness abnormal loads.

“Alongside the Collett transport vehicle, the convoy will include the police who will provide rolling road escorts, arborists and also telecom and electrical engineers who will witness the passing of the vehicle and intervene to raise cables where necessary.”