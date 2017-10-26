£5,000 funding opportunity for area’s charities

Local charities are being urged to apply for funding of up to £5,000 from a pot of cash created by the sale of an old school building

For nearly 25 years Barmby Moor Kids Club offered out-of-school and holiday childcare to families at the Old School .

The club closed in 2015 but now, as a result of the sale of the Old School, the trustees have funds to distribute to local charities that fall within its funding criteria.

The trustees are looking for applications from registered charities where its purpose/objects fall within one of the following areas:

l Provide the necessary facilities for the daily care, recreation or education of children during out of school hours and school holidays.

l Advance the education and training of people in the provision of such care, education or recreational facilities.

l Provide a facility for community use by any interested organisation.

Charities must be located within a 7½-mile radius of Barmby Moor and applicants must be prepared to provide a copy of its charity’s Constitution. To benefit as many local charities as possible applications are capped at £5,000.

A spokeswoman said: “While we were disappointed that the kids club had to close we are pleased that we are now in a position, because of monies raised from the sale of the Old School, to aid other local charities in their causes.

“We are sure that our donations will make all the difference to small groups who are struggling to fund projects.”

Anyone interested in applying for funding should email bmkcfunding@gmail.com to express their interest.