£3,180 raised during polo club ladies’ day

A fabulous time was had by all at the Whitegates Ladies’ Day 2017 at The White Rose Polo Club, Market Weighton.

Champagne was flowing in the VIP marquee, while guests enjoyed a delicious lunch and listened to guest musicians.

Rain did stop play for a short while, however spirits where not dampened, and the event raised £3,180 for Cancer Research UK.

Whitegates York and Scunthorpe proprietor Ian Gibson kindly sponsored ladies’ day and a polo team for the remainder of the season.

Two players from White Rose, Danielle Blackwood and Emma Sanderson, also took to the streets of York for a photo shoot, rousing attention from passers by and local’s walking to work.

The White Rose club hosted the Yorkshire Open Polo Tournament last weekend with The Morgan Car Club in attendance on Sunday.