£297k in grants to rebuild clubhouse

Grants adding up to almost £300,000 will allow a sports club to rebuild its rundown clubhouse which has been their home for decades.

Pocklington Cricket Club’s clubhouse will be knocked down following the last game of the season on September 10 and a new facility will be built.

The club received £150,000 from commuted sums from the East Riding after major developments in the town.

This was part of a £752,000 jackpot which was put back into sport and recreation in the Pocklington area.

The club also received 75,000 from Sports England and £42,000 from WREN.

Chairman of the club Andy Inns said: “We are home to several mice at the moment, it’s smelly and musty.

“I have been there on and off since I was 16 so that’s 23 years and we’ve never really had any money or struck lucky with grants before. We are knocking it down on September 20 and hopefully it will be up and running for the start of next season in April.”

The new clubhouse will have a large room with a kitchen, toilets and various facilities as well as disabled access.

The money will also pay for a new electronic scorecard outside the club.

The grant money left over will also go towards a new shed, 13 changing rooms, some ground equipment and new practice facility equipment.

Andy would like to thank the treasurer Simon Baty on behald of the club for all the effort he has put into securing these grants.

Andy said: “It’s been a tough season for us. The first and the second team will probably be relegated but hopefully this will give us a bit of a boost going into next season.

“We have really good junior teams and hopefully the new clubhouse will help the first and second team start again and work our way back up.”

The grant for 150,000, which comes from the commuted sums after three major developments were approved in the town, was part of a £750,000 pot which is to be donated to various sport and recreational clubs in Pocklington.

Andy added: “With all the housing going on in Pocklington it’s great that money is going back into the town. Lots of the local clubs in different sports have been given money back, it’s all good for the town in general.

“We are really grateful to everyone who has supplied us with the grants that have made this possible.”

With a new clubhouse the club hope to be able to hold functions to make more income for the club.