£278,000 boost

Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) has received a massive cash boost as it prepares for another bumper season of top acts.

The centre was last week named a National Portfolio Organisation of Arts Council England (ACE).

Part of the extensive refurbishment at Pocklington Arts Centre.

The venue was successful in its application for £278,000 up to 2022, equating to £69,500 per annum.

The money will help provide long-term financial stability and aid continued development at the attraction.

The funding from the national development agency for arts and culture comes from the Government and the National Lottery.

PAC’s successful application focuses on it’s long-term sustainability while meeting ACE’s national strategic goals.

KT Tunstall will be performing at the Platform Festival.

This substantial investment comes just 18 months after the not-for-profit organisation’s extensive refurbishment and further enhances the centre’s national reputation for artistic excellence.

The award-winning multi-purpose cultural hub staged over 300 events (Film Screenings, Live Events, Live Broadcasts, Exhibitions & Workshops) in 2016-17 with artists such as comedian John Bishop, restaurant critic Jay Rayner, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, punk-poet John Cooper Clarke and the Grammy nominated Hot 8 Brass Band all performing sold-out events.

Forthcoming events at the venue include Platform Festival featuring headline acts KT Tunstall, Kate Rusby, Ross Noble and the Levellers (12-15 July), Barbara Dickson with Nick Holland (21 and 22 September), Jason Manford (27 and 28 September), Jon Boden (6 November) and Shed Seven (11 November).

Venue Manager Janet Farmer said: “It is a fantastic endorsement for the venue to receive this award – it acts as recognition for all of the hard work the PAC team (management team, staff and volunteers) has undertaken.

“The funding will enable the venue to increase it’s output and cultural diversity by employing three additional staff members (on a part-time basis) from April 2018, enhance PAC’s public profile with additional marketing, data capturing and IT facilities and improve the overall customer experience.

“This sizable investment, alongside the continued support of Pocklington Town Council and the Friends of PAC, will help provide long-term financial stability to facilitate the continued development of PAC. The future looks very positive!”