£2,000 raised at community day

The Giant Community Day and Whacky Races event held at Market Weighton not only brought thousands of visitors to the town but also helped raise funds for a number of causes.

At least £2,000 was raised on the day with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the Allotments Association and cancer causes benefitting from the generous donations.

Spectators at the soapbox event donated �1,260 to the air ambulance.

A bucket collection during the very popular Whacky Races event, organised by the Beverley and Malton Motor Clubs, helped by Market Weighton Rotary Club and the Young Farmers Club, saw £1,260 collected for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance – while one of the soapbox teams called Monkey Mischief managed to accrue around £40 for a cancer cause.

In the town centre, the Allotments Association raised around £700 during the popular event.

Rotary Club spokeswoman Carol Watson said: “We had lots of people who donated their time and effort.

“I’d like to thank all the people who brought vehicles for the static display where the donation buckets were in operation as well as the soapbox teams.

“Lots of people donated the hay bales. Nobody charged with their services, it was all free. Its a fine example of community spirit, which was also shown in the amount collected for the air ambulance.

“I would like to say thank you to The Market Weighton School for opening its gates so people could park there.”

Race organiser Phil Pickard said: “We had a small group of people who put in a monstrous shift, starting at 2.30am and finishing 20 hours after the event.

“Tim Watson, Julian Floyd, Geoffrey Stephenson (both local farmers), representatives of Beverley and Malton motor clubs and the young farmer were fantastic and were key to making the event the success it was. There was some real professionalism on show. We got 80% of the organisation spot on and would only change a small part of the event.

“I would like to thank all the residents on Beverley Road for their support. Hopefully the town team would like us to run Whacky Races again.

“We can raise more for charities next time following the amazing crowd response.”