1940s festival brings two villages together

Residents of Ellerton and Aughton made excellent use of the Big Lottery Funding Grant by attending a community 1940s themed party.

The grants, issued by the National Lottery, are designed to bringing together diverse and rural communities.

In the case of Ellerton and Aughton, it was decided that the 1940s-themed event was an ideal way to capture the imagination of all ages.

Entertainment was provided in the form of 1940s dance instruction by Sophie Brooke to the sound of The Vintage Rhythms Band and guest vocals.

George Hobson entertained guests with his close-up magic and the four-piece saxophone ensemble, Sax Forte, performed excellent background music to a high tea provided by The Bread Bin.

This was followed by more period music and dancing.

The weather was kind and held fair throughout the festivities.

Paul Horrocks, chairman of Ellerton and Aughton Parish Council, said: “It was a great surprise and fantastic to see so many people dressing-up in 1940s attire.

“Of the 150-plus attendees across a wide age spectrum, land army girls, pilots, home guard, evacuees, ARP wardens and even a plastic soldier were all in evidence.

“Events like this play an important part in sustaining the essence of rural communities such as Ellerton and Aughton.

“We are grateful to the National Lottery for funding such a successful event.”