£18,000 cancer drug campaign

A major fundraising campaign to help pay for a teacher’s cancer treatment is gathering pace.

Kate Amin, who teaches at Woldgate School and Sixth Form College, was diagnosed with bowel cancer and secondary liver cancer at the age of 36.

Kate has undergone radiotherapy and chemotherapy but unfortunately the treatment wasn’t as successful as she had hoped.

However, the cancer hasn’t spread any further and the JustGiving appeal is aiming to accrue £18,000 to help pay for a drug called Avastin.

There is evidence that the treatment could help Kate, but it is not cost effective enough to be fully funded through the NHS.

The JustGiving campaign has been organised by Kate’s friend Lucy Chapman and it has already managed to accrue £13,700 towards the huge total.

Lucy said: “Kate needs a minimum of six sessions of Avastin, possibly as many as 12, and at £1,500 a session needs to raise some serious funds.

“Some fabulous people have managed to raise the £9,000 for Kate’s first 12 weeks of treatment in the first few hours.

“This means she can start straight away but we still need to raise more funds to pay for the next round of treatment.

“Kate has been blown away by your generosity and kind messages. Thank you so much to all of you.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/help-kate-kick-cancer if you would like to donate to Kate’s cause.