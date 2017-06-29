10 of the best events this week

1 Jazz and Blues Festival

Burton Agnes Hall, between Bridlington and Driffield, Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2

Coble Festival will sail from Bridlington Harbour.

A star-studded line up including Claire Martin and saxophone legend Ray Gelato’s Swingin’ Affair, Northern Ireland’s blues star Kaz Hawkins, and Mississippi native Lisa Mills. Burton Agnes Hall is celebrating 10 years in Caribbean style with stars of the Saint Lucia Jazz Festival. Saint Lucian bands flying over include the vibrant saxophone led quartet, Dynamix, and Rupert Lay’s guitar and steel pan jazz quartet.

Tickets: www.burtonagnes.com or call on 01262 490324 (weekdays 9am-5pm)

2 Treasure Trail

Pocklington

Dare you take the ghost walk in York?

Are you looking for something to do with family and friends or seeking a fun day out with the kids in Pocklington?

Then why not explore Pocklington on this self-guided Treasure Hunt themed Treasure Trail. As you follow the Trail route, can you solve the sneaky clues set on existing buildings, permanent features and monuments to discover the location of the buried treasure?

The Trail starts outside Burnby Hall Gardens and takes you through this traditional market town, finishing in the cemetery. With evidence of habitation since the Bronze Age, the ancient town of Pocklington is refreshingly unspoilt by tourism and a great place to explore. Trails are done in your own time.

This trail is two miles long and suitable for ages from six to 106. All correct answers entered into a monthly £100 prize draw. Free mobile phone text service for clue answers if you get stuck. Booklets are £6.99

A steam fair will be held at Duncombe Park.

www.treasuretrails.co.uk

3 Castle Howard in Bloom

June 29 to July 2

Stunning floral arrangements, demonstration, guided garden tours, cream teas and gift shop.

Book online:wwwcastlehoward.co.uk

4 Scarborough Food Fair

Saturday July 1

Scarborough Food Fair rolls into town this Saturday selling great produce. Setting up stall in Westborough, this foodie event will trade from 9.30am to 4pm selling cakes and bakes, street food, fancy goods, locally reared meat and other items.

Traders will be selling from the green and white stalls.

Free

5 Cliff Richard

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Thursday July 29. Gates open at 5pm

To celebrate the release of his new album Just…Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll Cliff has hit the road on tour. Cliff has returned to his roots to record an album of his favourite songs from the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll. He will be supported by vocal harmony group Collabro.

Tickets: www.livenation.co.uk or http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk

6 Twelfth Night

Scampston Hall, near Malton, Saturday July 1 at 7pm

Armed with all manner of musical instruments, The Fools present an inventive take on Shakespeare’s comedy. Outdoor performance. Open from 6pm. Picnics welcomed.

Tickets: 01944 759111

7 Ghost walk

Meet King’s Arms Pub, York at 8pm, every day

Believed to be the oldest ghost walk in York. Late comers meet at Clifford’s Tower at 8.3pm

Cost: adults £5; children £3

8 Coble Festival

Bridlington Harbour, Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2

Eight cobles are taking part in this year’s festival Crews will begin to muster at the Harbour Heritage Museum on Harbour Road around 9.30am on the Saturday.

Free

9 Steam fair

Duncombe Park, Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2

More than 40 full size steamers, 40 miniatures, tractors and stationary engines. Crafts, trade stands, refreshments and entertainment.

Admission charges

10 County Championship Cricket

North Marine Road, Scarborough, from Monday July 3

Programme begins with Somerset versus Yorkshire at North Marine Road for a four-day match.

Admission charges apply