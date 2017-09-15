10 of the Best Events in the East Yorkshire area

1 Paint a postcard

Contemporary Gallery, West Street, Bridlington, until September 30

Burnby Hall Gardens and Pocklington Canal Heritage Walk

A hundred years after the October revolution a postcard exhibition to explore the idealism and the reality of the Russian Revolution has been organised.

Bridlington Contemporary is inviting submissions for its first International Postcard Show. All entries submitted will be shown and may be in any media. It must fit on a postcard. (Size 10.5cmx15cm max depth of 5mm). Entry fee is £5 per postcard from the within the UK. £7 per postcard from outside the UK. Maximum 6 entries.

Artwork is displayed anonymously and is offered for sale priced £15 (unless it is marked not for sale). This is a wonderful opportunity for artists, visitors and art collectors to snap up an original work of art at a very affordable price.

Dates for your diary:

A colour run will be held at Driffield Showground

Submission by 5pm Saturday September 30

Private View Friday October 13. Exhibition runs from October 14 to November 14.

Send entries to 3 West Street, Bridlington, marked “Postcard Exhibition” with name, address and title on reverse of card – cheques payable to Bridlington Contemporary. Alternatively, call in to the gallery open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesdays.

Submissions charge

Great British Menu finalist Steph Moon will be at Cottingham Food festival.

2 Cottingham Food and Drink Festival

Sunday September 17

Held in the Market Green, around 90 stalls will be selling products ranging from artisan breads, cured meats and cheeses to locally-produced beers and wines. There will also be the chance to try afternoon tea from Cottingham’s own Smith’s Deli in the civic hall.

The popular cookery demonstrations will also be back, with four of Yorkshire’s best chefs cooking throughout the day.

Carmen on the Lake will be streamed to Pocklington Arts Centre

Ready Steady Cook and Saturday Kitchen star Brian Turner will return for a second year and will be joined by Great British Menu finalist Steph Moon, John Robinson from White’s of Beverley and Shoot the Bull’s Chris Harrison.

Free

3 Colour Run

Driffield Showground, Saturday September 13 from noon

Walk, jog, run, skip or dance your way through the 3k course and be covered head to toe in brightly coloured paint powder as you go. In aid of Dove House Hospice. The Colour Run will start at noon and there will be food, games and a bar from 11am until 3pm.

Register: www.dovehouse.org.uk

A star gazing event will be held at Dalby Forest.

4 Stargazing - Dark Sky Exploring in Dalby Forest at Hidden Horizons

Friday September 15 from 8om to 10pm

Enjoy a guided tour of the night sky, focusing on objects that reside far away from Earth within our Milky Way galaxy and even beyond, best observed through a large telescope. View a range of constellations and the objects that reside within them, including deep sky objects such as nebulae, star clusters and galaxies under some of the darkest skies in England and possibly even a glimpse of planets within our Solar System.

Booking essential: 01723 817017

5 Carmen on the Lake

Pocklington Arts Centre, Thursday September 14 at 7pm

Performed on the spectacular water stage of Lake Constance in Bregenz (Austria), George Bizet’s Carmen is a story of passion, destiny and obsession. The French composer’s opera is most famous for its Spanish melodies including the Flower Song, Habanera and the Toreador Song. Experience Carmen like never before – recorded live on the floating stage during the Bregenz Festival. Expect the staging of this classic tale to have an extravagantly original and innovative design, with the waters of the lake being used as an extension of the stage.

Tickets: 01759 301547

6 Spamalot

Bridlington Spa, from Tuesday September 19 to Saturday September 23, daily at 7.30pm and Thursday and Saturday matinee at 2.30pm

Lovingly ripped off from the hugely successful 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot is a riotous comedy full of misfit knights, killer rabbits, dancing nuns and ferocious Frenchmen. Join King Arthur as he travels with his hapless Knights of the Round Table on a divine mission to locate the illusive Holy Grail – with uproarious consequences.

Tickets: 01262 678258

7 Pocklington Market

Every Tuesday

Pocklington market is held every Tuesday in the centre of Pocklington in Market Street. Featuring a wide range of stalls selling everything from fresh fruit and veg to handcrafted wooden furniture, Pocklington’s traditional market attracts visitors from all over the region.

Free

8 Burnby Hall Gardens and Pocklington Canal Heritage Walk, from 10am to 4pm

Saturday September 16

Starting at Burnby Hall Gardens, join a 12-mile circular walk down to the

Melbourne, showcasing two of Pocklington’s most beautiful landmarks. Find out more about the history of Burnby Hall Gardens before taking in the history and wildlife of the Pocklington Canal. The walk will be led by Rachel Mort, of Burnby Hall Gardens, and Lizzie Dealey of the Canal and River Trust, with to find out more about. Meet: Burnby Hall Gardens.

Free but book on 01759 307125 Email: rachel@burnbyhallgardens.com

9 Beach Clean

Flamborough, South Landing, Saturday September 16 from 11am to 1pm

If you want to do your bit to help care for Yorkshire’s amazing coastline then go along and join other volunteers as we take part in this national event. They’ll be giving South Landing Beach a thorough clean – everyone welcome. Meet at the Living Seas Centre. Make a day of it and look round the centre, enjoy its classroom and craft tables.

Free

10 See a Kingfisher

Tophill Low Nature Reserve, near Driffield, Sunday September 17 from 10am to noon

Come along to Tophill Low nature reserve and join the warden to try and spot one of our most enigmatic birds. Sightings aren’t guaranteed, but we’ll be in the best place at the best time to stand a good chance of seeing one. With five young fledged in May alone this summer it’s been a great season - and there is plenty of other wildlife to enjoy on the way. This event is free but standard reserve admission charges apply. No Dogs, children accompanied with an adult Booking essential: 01377 270690

Spamalot will be at Bridlington Spa.