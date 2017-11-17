10 of the Best Events in the area

1 Beautiful

Hull New Theatre from Tuesday November 21 to Saturday November 25

Michael Messer leads guitar workshops and performs at Pocklington Arts Centre this weekend

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song-writing team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, with countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You’ve Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof, and The Locomotion.

Bronté Barbé will play Carole King in the tour. Bronté was a finalist in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s BBC1 television series Over The Rainbow in 2010.

Kane Oliver Parry plays Gerry Goffin.

Santa will arrive at his grotto on Saturday

Tickets: 01482 300 306

2 Lights switch on

St Helen’s Square, York

The Christmas tree lights in St Helen’s Square will be switched on by panto stars Berwick Kaler and Martin Barrass.

Follies is streamed from the National Theatre to Pocklington Arts Centre

A magical city-wide winter light experience, using over 160,000 LED lights, will see York awash with lights in white and warm white, creating a magical atmosphere in keeping with the architecture of the city. York Christmas Festival runs from November 16 to 22.

For the first time the Lendal and Ouse bridges as well as the city’s famous gateways will be lit.

One hundred four foot Christmas trees and twenty five real trees will be brightly lit too and be dotted around the city.

Festive First Night will mark the start of late night Christmas shopping as well as York St Nicholas Fair, which will be open every day until 6pm and until 8pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday up until December 22. Adding to the ambience in Shambles Market, the newly opened Food Court will also be opening late on these nights, offering delicious street food. Free

Wait Until Dark opens at York Theatre Royal on Tuesday

3 Follies

Pocklington Arts Centre, Thursday November 16 at 7pm

Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas. New York, 1971. There’s a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished.

Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling new production. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, it’s directed by Dominic Cooke.

Tickets: 01759 301547

Berwick Kaler will switch on Yorks Christmas Tree lights

4 Michael Messers Acoustic Blues and Roots Weekend.

Pocklington Arts Centre, Friday November 17 to Sunday November 19

A weekend of guitar and slide guitar tuition - plus jam sessions, student performances, great company, and a special Saturday night concert.

This is a weekend for anyone interested in playing acoustic guitar and slide guitar in blues and roots styles.

All levels are welcome. Acoustic instruments only. Michael Messer will be teaching slide guitar and open tuned guitar. Robbie McIntosh will be teaching guitar and slide guitar. Saturday night concert features Robbie McIntosh and Michael Messer plus guests.

Tickets: 01759 301547

5 Christmas extravaganza

St Andrew’s Church, Bainton, Saturday November 19 from 10am to 4pm

Stalls, refreshments, Santa’s Grotto, organ music, buy your Christmas gifts and spend time in a beautiful church. Stalls include: Staal (Smokehouse), Wolds Way (lavender), No6 The Pavement (delicatessen), No.18 Gallery (arts, cards and gifts), Elizabeth Bailey (potter), Amanda Hemstock (brooches, trims, fascinators), Christine Murray (jewellery and quilted bags), Cassandra Blakeston (beautician), Dorothy Brighton (cakes), Stephen Jenneson (wood turner), Katie Railton (calendars and Cosmetic bags), GWS (seafoods), White Rabbit (chocolatiers), Raisthorpe Manor (fruit gins), Yorkshire Rapeseed Oils.

Free entry

6 Castle Howard at Christmas: Angels on High

Castle Howard from November 18 to 23

This Christmas a host of angels will descend on Castle Howard. Inspired by its architecture, interiors and art collections these creatures, classic and contemporary, will populate the grand state rooms to spectacular effect.

Visitors will also enjoy Castle Howard favourites including the Christmas tree in the Great Hall and the Bompas and Parr’s Gingerbread Castle Howard.

Younger visitors will be entranced by the Magical Christmas Garden. There will also be a chance to pre-book an Audience with Father Christmas or an Enchanted Evening with Father Christmas. Twilight Visits over the weekend of December 16 and 17.

Christmas at Caste Howard will also include live music; seasonal menus and festive afternoon tea and Christmas gifts including indoor market.

Admission charges apply

7 Father Christmas Arrives

Scarborough Harbour, Saturday November 18 from 11.30am

Father Christmas will arrive at the harbour at 11.30 am on November 18.

He will be at the Grotto, Boyes Stores, from 1pm.

Opening times from November 19 until December 24: Monday to Friday 10am -12.30 and then 2pm to 5pm

Saturday 10am to 5pm

Sunday 11am – 4 pm.

Admission charges to grotto

8 Shop for Christmas

Yorkshire Lavender, Terrington, November 18 and 19 from 10am to 4pm

The shop opens for the first time over the festive period. During this time you will be able to purchase many of your favourite lavender products with a Christmas theme.

Admission charges apply

9 Wait Until Dark

York Theatre Royal, November 21 to 25, daily at 7.30pm

Set the mid 1960s London the play follows the story of Suzy, a blind woman who left alone in her apartment becomes embroiled with conmen hatching a scam.

Tickets: 01904 623568

10 Wedding exhibition

Methodist Church, Pocklington, November 17 and 18

Exhibition in honour of the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary.

Free entry

Lots of gifts can be bought at St Andrews Church, Bainton.