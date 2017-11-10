10 of the Best events in the area

1 Shed Seven

Pocklington Arts Centre, Saturday November 11 at 8pm

Shed Seven

It’s been 16 years since Shed Seven’s last record, but fans can now look forward to the release of their highly anticipated album later this year. To support the forthcoming album, The Sheds embark on their largest ever UK tour in December with an exclusive preview show here in Pocklington. The indie band, known for hit-singles like Chasing Rainbows and Disco Down will play classic songs along with new material.

Box office: 01759 301547

2 John Bramwell

Pocklington Arts Centre, Wednesday November 15 at 8pm

John Bramwell of I Am Kloot.

John Bramwell hits the road in support of his new solo album Leave Alone the Empty Spaces.

The former I Am Kloot vocalist, songwriter and guitarist fronts a six-piece live band for these shows, uniquely including piano and cello.

This show will feature much of that new album, as well as the finest of his back catalogue.

Box office: 01759 301547

Go stargazing.

3 Follies

Pocklington Arts Centre, Thursday November 16 at 7pm

Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas. There’s a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling new production. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21.

Box office: 01759 301547

Robert Fullers latest exhibition is on at his Thixendale gallery.

4Pocklington Ramblers

A walk from Sancton, Yorkshire Wolds, Sunday November 12 from 10am.

Moderate 10-mile circular walk. Meet Sancton Nursery School. This is one of hundreds of ramblers group walks for all ages and abilities every week – all led by experienced walk leaders.

www.ramblers.org.uk

5 Winter Wildlife Art Exhibition

Robert Fuller Gallery, Thixendale, until November 26

See paintings, prints, video and photographs at this new art exhibition designed to celebrate the stark beauty of the countryside in winter.

Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller trudgedthrough deep snow drifts to photograph wild creatures against a winter-white backdrop.

The results are scenes of geese taking off from a frozen pond, hares warming in the winter sun, and red foxes and squirrels posing against frosted white.

Open: : Weekdays 9.30am-4.30pm Weekends 10.30am-4.30pm

6 Stargazing - Dark Sky Exploring

Dalby Forest, Friday November 10 from 7pm to 9pm

Enjoy a guided tour of the night sky, focusing on objects that reside far away from Earth within our Milky Way galaxy.

Book: (01723) 817017.

7 Christmas opening at Burton Agnes Hall

From Tuesday November 14 to Saturday December 23

The Cunliffe-Lister family gather natural products from the hall’s award winning gardens and estate to create soriginal decorations. A Christmas tree from the estate’s forestland will dominate the Great Hall. Original Elizabethan and Jacobean quarters will be decorated in traditional style. The Home and Garden Shop and Gift Shop will stock Christmas presents.

Admission charges apply

8 Son of a Preacher Man

Hull New Theatre until Saturday, daily at 7.30pm

Deborah Stephenson and Ian Reddington star in the musical directed by Craig Revel Horwood and featuring the hits of Dusty Springfield.

Tickets: 01482 300306

9 For Love or Money

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, from Tuesday November 14 to Saturday November 18

Northern Broadsides’ latest production about a woman choosing between a rich man and poor man.

Tickets: 01723 370541.

10 Jimmy Carr

Scarborough Spa, Friday November 10

Comedian Jimmy Carr brings his latest tour to town.

Tickets: 01723 821 888