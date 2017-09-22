10 of the Best events in the area

1 Ugly Duckling

York Theatre Royal from Thursday September 28 to Saturday October 14 Performances: 11am on September 28 and 30 Sep; October 3-5, 7, 11, 12 and 14 1.30pm on September 28 and 30, October 3-5, 7, 11, 12 and 14

6pm on September 29 and October 6 and 13

Leeds company Tutti Frutti and York Theatre Royal have teamed up again to stage a new adaptation by Olivier Award-nominated Emma Reeves of Hans Christian Andersen’s much-loved tale the Ugly Duckling.

In their nest at the edge of a pond, the baby ducklings wait for Mummy’s enormous egg to hatch. But their new brother doesn’t look like everyone else. He doesn’t even quack like a proper duckling.

Teased and called Ugly by his siblings, our hero goes on an adventure in search of a place to fit in. As the woodland trees change from dark weathered branches to silver sticks of frost, the lost and lonely fledgling hides in brushwood and stares skyward at the migrating swans, yearning to belong and marvelling at their beauty.

Moving through all four seasons, Tutti Frutti and York Theatre Royal bring to life Hans Christian Andersen’s well-known tale. With a menagerie of mischievous animals, depicted through inventive physicality, and live music that quacks and trills, this charming production plays with the importance of identity, self-worth and takes us on a journey to discover inner beauty.

Tickets: 01904 623568

2 Barbara Dickson with Nick Holland

Pocklington Arts Centre, Thursday September 21 and Friday September 22 at 8.30pm

Barbara Dickson is at Pocklington Arts Centre.

In this acoustic performance Barbara Dickson and her pianist Nick Holland explore her catalogue of songs at an intimate level. The pair let the words and melodies take ‘centre stage’ as they perform a wonderful range of material drawing on Barbara’s folk roots, contemporary greats, and some of her classic hits.

Barbara has enjoyed mainstream chart success with hits including Answer Me, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, Caravan and the million-selling number one single I Know Him So Well.

On stage she has appeared in Blood Brothers. Nick Holland joined Barbara’s touring band in the mid 2000s playing keyboards.

Barbara and Nick started working as a duo where she plays guitar and piano, and Nick on keyboards –and adding harmonies to Barbara’s vocals. “It’s a different experience to working with the bigger band” says Barbara, “but just as enjoyable and gives the music breathing space.”

Tickets: 01759 301547

3 Little Festival of Music

Parliament Street, York, September 22 to 30, daily from 5pm to 9pm

The festival features 28 musicians and bands. They include former Seahorses singer Chris Helme, prog-rock folk musician Heather Findlay; voice of an angel Edwina Hayes, big beat music collective Grinny Grandad, Toni Bunnell; Leather’o; Dan Webster; Joshua Burnell and band.

Tickets: on door

4 In at the Deepend

Author Val Wood.

Sutton Upon Derwent Village Hall, Main Street, Wednesday September 27 at 7.30pm

Pocklington RNLI and Mikron Theatre present a story about the lifeboat service. Skipwick RNLI is all at sea. Crew members are hard to come by and Coxswain Darren’s management style isn’t helping. With marvellous maritime music and fathoms of fun.

Tickets: 01759 319032

5 Tractor run

Recreation Hall, Leven, Sunday September 24 from 10.15am

Charity tractor run which starts at Leven and goes through Burshill, Brandesburton, Dunington, Seaton, Long Riston and Catwick. Collection in aid of air ambulance and British Heart Foundation.

Free

6 Autumn fair

Boot and Slipper, Barmby Moor, Saturday September 23 from 10am to 1pm

Organised by the Barmby Moor Community Group with representatives from Friends of Barmby Moor School, St Catherine’s Church, the Boot and Slipper, the Playing Fields association and many more.

A spokesman for the event said: “Come and meet up with friends and neighbours, sample and buy some delicious local produce and gorgeous crafts.”

Free

7 Recycling week

County wide, September 25 to October 1

The team from East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be visiting Bridlington, Pocklington, Beverley and Driffield to promote household recycling. The officers at each location and will be on hand to speak to anyone about waste and recycling issues, answer their questions and take requests for bins and kitchen caddies. They will be visiting:

Tuesday September 26 – Pocklington Market, 10am-3pm

Wednesday September 27 – Beverley, Wednesday Market, 10am-3pm

Thursday September 28 – Driffield Market, 10am-3pm

No need to book, just turn up

8 Ryedale Book Festival

Malton, September 22 and 23

Hear the story of the Nine Days Queen, Lady Jane Grey, from historian Leanda de Lisle then Friday night also brings with it Austentatious, an improvised comedy conjuring up a new ‘lost’ Jane Austen novel based on audience suggestions. On Saturday 23, hear the remarkable true tale of a very special cat named Felix. Car journalist and author Johnny Tipler shares his passion for all things fast. East Riding writer Val Wood will be taking the audience on a tour of her books. Felix Francis, son of steeplechase jockey Dick Francis, is also in town as is travel journalist Adrian Mourby. Gail Honeyman, author of Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine and Susie Steiner discuss the allure of the difficult protagonist. The festival concludes at 5.30pm on Saturday with an account of the first flight of the Space Shuttle with author, Rowland White.

Book: 07983 943029

9 Garden Art Recycle

Saturday September 23 from 11am to 4pm

Crafts in the bandstand, make your own plastic bottle fish and water lily to take home.

Recycle themed trail.

Bring along clean plastic bottles. All the bottles donated will help create an art installation.

Free

10 Edward Waite – Lines of a City

Acorn Gallery, Pocklington, from Saturday September 23 to Saturday September 30

Lincoln Artist Edward Waite has been a professional artist for five years. He will be at the gallery on Saturday.

Free

Chris Helme will be at Yorks Little Festival of Music.