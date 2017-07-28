10 of the best events in the area

1 Seawatch

Bempton Cliffs, Saturday July 29 to Sunday August 6

Get closer to nature this weekend.

RSPB Bempton Cliffs is taking part in the UK’s National Whale and Dolphin Week.

It is inviting visitors along to help spot these underwater beauties.

Bempton Cliffs will be running daily whale and dolphin themed guided walks, and there will be plenty of information to hand, where visitors can discover all about the UK’s cetacean species. Information on how these species travel, relax, socialise and communicate will be available, and staff will be helping to indentify different species.

Charges apply

Ray Mears is at the Atlas Festival

2 Family open day

Hull Truck Theatre, Ferensway, Hull, Saturday July 29

Hull Truck Theatre opens its doors for a free family open day on Saturday .

There are loads of activities for the whole family, from theatre tours and face-painting to storytelling, Lego building and dressing up. Families can explore behind the scenes on a backstage tour of the whole building (tours at 11am, 11.45am, 12.30pm, 1.15pm, 2pm and 2.45pm). There are limited places available on the tours and must be booked on arrival at the theatre.

Avast there! Pirates at Burnby Hall

There’s also the chance to get involved in sound and lighting demonstrations with Hull Truck Theatre’s production department. There will be models of previous Hull Truck Theatre production designs on display so people can find out about how a show comes to life.

Children and adults can release their inner artist at the craft table, try on costumes and have their photo taken in the photo booth. There will also be balloon modelling demonstrations from Airy Fairies Balloons, and storytelling sessions from children’s theatre company Mud Pie Arts.

Free

4 Party in the Park

Stampede Stunt Company is at the Festival of Filey

Flamingo Land, near Malton, Saturday July 29 from 6pm

Scouting for Girls headline with support from boyband Taken and Mumford and Sons tribute band Chasing Mumford. Other acts include X Factor’s Beth Brookes, O’Brien Hesson and Ultimate Jess Glynne tribute show. The evening entertainment at the outdoor venue starts at 6pm with the Farewell Show starring our v Mia and Mylo meerkat mascots and acrobatic group the Bongo Warriors.

Ticket info: admittance included in day passes or £10 from 5pm.

5 Tea with Gannetts.

Bemtpon Cliffs, every Tuesday and Sunday at 2pm until early October

From this month onwards, the gannets at RSPB Bempton Cliffs take centre stage. It’s a spectacular sight to see them soar and swoop around their nesting sites, the heart of which is the isea arch of Staple Newk. And if the wind is in the right direction, you can almost get nose-to-beak with these giants of the seabird world.

The Wizard of Castle Magic is at Pocklington Arts Centre

Every Tuesday and Sunday at 2pm until early October, there’s a chance for visitors to get to know the gannets – and indulge in a cream tea too.

Tea with Gannets starts with a walk, led by a friendly, informative guide. Did you know that gannets mate for life and return each year to the same nesting spot? Or that gannets dive for food at speeds of up to 60mph? At the end of the walk, put your feet up enjoy a Yorkshire cuppa along with a scone served with cream and jam. If the weather’s fine, sip your tea on the decked area overlooking the meadow and the North Sea.

Charges apply and booking essential on 01262 422212 or email bempton.cliffs@rspb.org.uk

6 The Wizard of Castle Magic by Magic Carpet Theatre

Pocklington Arts Centre, Wednesday August 2 at 2.30pm

Things will never be the same again when the wizard’s nephew, Mickey, and an invisible cat called Catastrophe, arrive at Castle Magic. Will the wizard teach Mickey any spells? Will Mickey discover the secret in the Spell Chest? These mysteries and more will all be revealed in this very spooky but hilarious play for five to 11 year olds and their families.

Tickets: 01759 301547

7 Rusticus Encounter: Pirates

Burnby Hall Gardens, Pocklington, Wednesday August 2

Tall tales, mystery and the promise of hidden booty with a friendly buccaneer. Exciting outdoor performance with activities.

Performances at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm. Each performance lasts 30mins.

Admission charges apply

8 Catch A Critter

North Cave Wetlands Nature, Wednesday August 2 from 10am to 2pm

On this free drop-in session sweep your way through the undergrowth using a butterfly net to catch that crafty critter. Craft activity also on offer. All children must be supervised by an adult.

Admission free

9 Atlas Festival

Scampston Hall, near Malton, Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30

Atlas is a celebration of music, food, drinks, and entertainment from around the world. There are several countries to explore, and with over 60 different classes, workshops, musicians, performers, inspirational speakers, outdoor activities, films, and secret areas to keep you entertained all weekend, there really is something for everyone. Featuring jazz, world music, pop, rock, drum ‘n’ bass, indie, hip hop, rap, techno, r‘n’b, dance, electronic. Featuring Reef, Toploader, N-Trance, Fatman Scoop, Ray Mears bushcraft talk, Seeds of Creation, Blow Trio, Goldie Lookin’ Chain (GLC), Sian Evans, Panjabi MC, DJ Tall Paul, Rose Betts, Inspirational Explorer Justin Miles, The Shakers, DJ Kippax, Rui da Silva, Rogue One and Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Admission charges apply

10 Festival of Filey - Return of the Dragon

Filey Country Park, Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30

The festival starts on Saturday with an opening ceremony on Filey Bandstand, Crescent Gardens, at 11am, followed by a parade through Filey arriving at the Country Park at 1pm.

Look out for Filey Dragon Marching Bands, Marauding Vikings, Sea Cadets, the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, Stampede Stunt Company featuring the Dzhigitovka! the Way of the Cossack Warrior, a classic car and bike exhibition, traditional funfair, trade stalls, a world food fair and classic tea room serving tea and scones.

There will also be a large stage featuring local bands plus European tribute bands, the Rock of Ages and Planet Abba.

Saturday kicks off at 10.30am with entertainment at the bandstand and the fun continues until 10pm.

Sunday starts at noon and continues until 8pm.

Free

Gannets are still on show at RSPB Bempton Cliffs.