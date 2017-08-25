10 of the best events

Below are ten of the best events in the East Riding area

1 Cottingham Folk Festival

Cottingham, Thursday August 24 to Sunday August 27

Returning for its third outing, the Cottingham Folk Festival takes place across the August Bank Holiday Weekend in the village of Cottingham, near Hull.

The live music extravaganza will see an incredible line-up of artists descend on what is thought to be the largest village in the UK.

Headliners include Scouting For Girls, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Scott Matthews and Lucy Spraggan.

Tickets: www.cottinghamfolkfestival.com

2 Grimm Up North

Bar Farm Antiques, Barmby Moor, August 25 to August 28

Procter Goblins are returning over August bank holiday weekend, with an outrageous and sinister family show at Bar Farm Antiques.

This will be a very northern retelling of the Brothers Grimm’s classic tales. Mr Scratch and his band of macabre actors have travelled the world, presenting the Grimm fairy tales as they were originally intended. Their folk-punk styling and macabre performances are sure to shock the folks of East Yorkshire and beyond!

The show features live performances of pop songs, done in new and unusual ways.

From Sting to Shirley Bassey, Eminem to St Winifred’s School Choir, it’s going to be a set list to remember. Combining this music with interactive elements, physical comedy and panto-esque performances, the production offers something for every body.

Co-Director Ben Rosenfield said : “I first saw Bar Farm about a year ago, and completely fell in love with the place.

“It’s a unique space with a unique character. We have been looking for an event to do there, and Grimm Up North seemed perfect. It’s a celebration of being northern, punk, Grimm, bolshy and outrageous.”

Tickets: 0777 252 3116

3 Bioblitz

Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington, Sunday August 27 from 9.30am to 4.30pm

Calling all wannabe naturalists - join the team at RSPB Bempton Cliffs in a race against time to record all the wildlife found on the award-winning nature reserve in one day.

This year’s annual bioblitz will take place on Sunday, 9.30am - 4.30pm. Staff, volunteers and local experts will be out and about taking note of every creature that walks, scurries, crawls, flies and hops on the cliffs - and those that splash in the sea below too.

Visitors to the reserve are being invited to join in and jot down what they see. A team of experts will be on hand to assist with identification so no previous knowledge is required.

Sarah Aitken, visitor experience manager, said: “This is an all hands on deck situation. Everyone is welcome to join in and do their bit. It’s a great way to help nature. You could discover something that’s never been spotted on the reserve before.”

Admission charges apply

4. Best of British Event

Fimber Halt, Beverley Road Fimber, Monday August 28, from 11am to 4pm

The Yorkshire Wolds Railway is putting the final touches to its Best of British event.

Bridlington and The Wolds Morris Minors Owners Clu and Hull Old Skool Mini’s will be at the event.

Bluebell Farm Meats will be on barbecue duties. Bluebell Farm is only around the corner at Wetwang so it’s great to be working with and supporting similar local business ventures.

A new feature for this year, the YWR will also have the 00 Gauge Live Steam Club that showcase the beautiful live steam models manufactured by Hornby.

There will also be a bouncy castle for the children, and those from the ages of seven upwards can have a go at “drive a mini digger” (for a small charge).

Free to get on site

5 It’s a Pockout

The Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre , The Balk, Pocklington, Monday August 28 from noon to 5pm

Free family fun day out based on It’s a Knockout.

There will be games, stalls, food and a beer tent.

Take part as a team or want a stall go to www.itsapockout.org.uk or call 0845 833 8539

6 Classic car rally

Langlands Garden Centre, Shiptonthorpe, Sunday August 27, 10am to 4pm

Weighton Wolds Rotary’s classic car rally. Plus Buckrose Concert Band, refreshments, raffle and tombola.

Entry by donation to Yorkshire Air Ambulance

7 Pocklington Nostalgia Rally

West Green Pocklington, Saturday August 26 from 10.30am to 4pm

Display of classic cars. It has been organised by John Schumacher on behalf of the North East Club for Pre-war Austins.

Not restricted to Austins, the display will feature a range of makes and models more than 20 years old.

Entry free but collection to Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre

8 Bank Holiday events

Burnby Hall Gardens, Pocklington

The Henry Graham Show – cabaret in the band stand on Sunday August 27 from 2pm to 4pm.

Teddy Bears Picnic – don’t forget to bring your favourite bear and a picnic along to this fun-packed day for children and teddies – Wednesday August 30

Admission charges apply

9 Walk from Welburn

Pocklington Ramblers, meet at Welburn Church, Sunday August 27 at 10am

Moderate 10-mile circular walk. Pocklington is the Gateway to the outstanding Yorkshire Wolds.

The ramblers help protect those places. Locals and visitors are welcome to walk with them and feel the physical and social benefits.

This is one of hundreds of ramblers group walks for all ages and abilities every week – all led by experienced walk leaders.

You’re welcome to join them on any of the walks to see if the ramblers is for you.

Do make sure you’re fit enough and have the right footwear and clothing for the walk you want to do.

Contact: www.eastyorkshireramblers.org.uk/groups/pocklington

10 Robin Hood: the Arrow of Destiny

York Theatre Royal until September 2

Robin Hood: The Arrow of Destiny, this summer’s family fun show at York Theatre Royal, is a hilarious re-working of the classic story, with a few unusual twists and turns. Hapless Hood is full of good intentions, but has no sense of direction and finds himself lost in Sherwood Forest. It’s left to Marian to save the day and play the hero.

Tickets: 01904 623568