It’s nearly here! Christmas is nearly here! I just love Christmas, don’t you? What do you like best about it?

Is it decorating the tree or Christmas music ‘Santa Claus is coming to Town’ or Christmas goodies or Christmas dinner with turkey and stuffing and trimmings or parties or visiting family and friends or the presents.

Pocklington Methodist Church.

Maybe it’s just the whole package with its excesses and stresses.

There is a story about boy who had always wanted to go to the circus and never been.

One day whilst walking down the street he saw poster in a shop window. It said the circus was coming to town and that a ticket cost £20.

He ran home and asked his dad if he would give him £20 to go to the circus the following Saturday. His dad told him if he worked hard and got all of his jobs done he would give him money to go.

Saturday morning came and the boy got up early and finished all his jobs.

His dad gave him £20 and he headed into town filled with excitement about seeing wild animals, trapeze artists, and all of the things that the poster said come with the circus. He arrived in town so early he was there when the circus parade started down the main street of the town.

He was thrilled when animals and acrobats and strongman and other circus acts paraded by.

When he passed by the boy excitedly ran out took his folded £20 note from his pocket and handed it to the ringmaster. ‘Thanks’ said the boy, ‘that was a great circus’.

Then he turned around and walked home.

He never knew what he’d missed and thought he had been to the circus but he had only been to the parade.

How sad that he missed out on the real event.

We can be like that boy in this Christmas if we are not careful. It’s great to have all the trappings that make Christmas special and there is no reason why we shouldn’t have a good time and enjoy them all.

Yet are they all that Christmas is about? ‘Glory to the new-born king’ is words we sing in the great carol Hark the Herald Angels sing, and words that take us to the heart of Christmas.

Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God who shows his love for the world.

Don’t get so caught up in the trappings, as great as they are, that you miss the real Christmas event the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ. The word Emmanuel means ‘God is with us’ and that is good news worth celebrating.

Have a wonderful Christmas and a great time with family and friends, but don’t go away like the boy who saw the parade but missed the main event and never knew what he had missed.