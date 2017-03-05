View from the Zoo: 10k run will help African forest project

For the third year in a row, Flamingo Land will be hosting the FlaminGO! 10km run around the zoo and theme park. This run aims to raise money for the work of CIRCLE, a conservation research group run jointly by Flamingo Land and the University of York. Specifically, this will help fund the Udzungwa Forest Project (UFP).

The Udzungwa Forest is an incredibly biodiverse area in the Eastern Arc Mountains of Tanzania, home to elephants, monkeys, and species found nowhere else on Earth, such as the Magombera chameleon. So far, the donations raised have helped thousands of African villagers, promoting learning and development. This has been accomplished through educating local villagers on the value of forests for water and biodiversity. This is achieved through classroom teaching, film, newspaper articles, internet and a pedal-powered cinema, as well as providing ranger and conservation officer paid jobs. Prior to UFP, the villagers were unaware of these vital issues and are now on their way to being able to sustainably source the forest without damaging the environment that they call home and the species that they share it with.

This event is a unique opportunity to see the park in a different way. Runners will head through the theme park, passing Flamingo Land’s most iconic attractions, including Mumbo Jumbo, the Guinness world record holder for the steepest rollercoaster, before reaching the zoo and getting to see our incredible animals, running past the lions, rhinos and giraffes among others.

All runners will receive free entry to the zoo after the race. There will be trophies and prizes for the top three men and women, a trophy for the winning team and a medal for all participants. Fancy dress is highly encouraged, and there will be free family tickets given as prizes for the two best fancy dress costumes.

So come along, run around the zoo, and help us make this the biggest and best year yet! You can do it!

More information can be found at http://www.flamingoland.co.uk/holiday-resort/plan-your-visit/flamingo-10k-run-2017.html and sign up at http://tinyurl.com/zjetdtt