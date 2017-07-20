Ryedale Festival lures Opera North to the coast

IT’s a good time at the moment for arts in Yorkshire with the Arts Council having recently given the county a £5.3m fundng boost.

One of the highlights of the cultural calendar is the Ryedale Festival which is this year already enjoying record tickets sales .

Dr Lucy Worsley is one of the star names coming to Ryedale Festival.

Christopher Glynn, artistic director of Ryedale Festival, said: ‘I am thrilled by the very strong ticket sales for this year’s Ryedale Festival and we are working to accommodate that demand by making more seats available where we can. “We have a loyal and dedicated audience in the local area, but we are also seeing ticket sales from across the UK, as well from Australia, America, China, Germany and Holland in recent weeks.”

As the event enters it second week, we take a look at the highlights.

Dreams and Visions: The Orchestra of Opera North will be joined by two exceptional young talents, pianist Pavel Kolesnikov and Jamie Phillips, for an evening of music inspired by the fantastical.The concert is part of the Ryedale Festival’s first ever season of events in Scarborough at the Spa on July 21.

Classical trio: Chloë Hanslip (violin), Pieter Wispelwey (cello) and Danny Driver (piano) tackle Schubert’s Piano Trio in E flat major (D. 929) A major summit of the chamber music repertoire, it has an expressive range that encompasses high and lows of human emotion. July 22, Church of St Peter and St Paul, Pickering.

Simon Callow - Being Wagner: The actor plunges into the world of the most controversial composer in history and asks while the popularity of Wagner’s sensuous and hypnotic music has never been greater, what does it all mean? July 23, Galtres Centre, Easingwold.

Sally Beamish in conversation with Katy Hamilton: The writer and broadcaster Katy Hamilton talks to the festival’s composer in residence, Sally Beamish, about her life, her influences, and why audiences respond so warmly to her music. July 25, St Mary’s Priory Church, Old Malton.

The Tallis Scholars: Through their award-winning recordings, and in over two thousand concerts throughout the world, Peter Phillips and The Tallis Scholars have done more than any other group to establish sacred vocal music as one of the great repertoires of Western music. Ampleforth Abbey, July 27.

Francis Jackson at 100: Organists from across the north of England join forces to celebrate the centenary of one of Ryedale’s distinguished musicians. Born in Malton in 1917, Friends and colleagues of the respected and talented Francis Jackson take to the superb organ St Mary’s Church to offer a musical birthday celebration of his 100 years in music. July 8, St Mary’s Church, Lastingham

Lucy Worsley. Jane Austen at Home: The historian and TV presenter talks about her new new biography of Jane Austen which considers what home meant to the author of Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility and at the same time tells her own story through the rooms, spaces, possessions and places which mattered to her. July 29, Hovingham Hall, Hovingham.

Final gala concert: Bringing the festival to a clos, Lawrence Power joins Bradley Creswick, leader of the Royal Northern Sinfonia, to perform one of the jewels of Mozart’s catalogue – a concerto for both violin and viola. Power is also the soloist in a haunting work by Sally Beamish, inspired by a poem, Lullaby of the Snow, sung by a mother to her child after the massacre at Glencoe. July 30, Hovingham Hall.

For further details and tickets go to www.ryedalefestival.com