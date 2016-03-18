IKEA recalls lamps due to electric shock risk

Flatpack furniture giant IKEA has urged customers who have a GOTHEM lamp to immediately stop using it due to a risk of electric shock.

IKEA is recalling all GOTHEM floor and table lamps after some examples of damaged cables were found. Damaged cables can lead to the metal body of the lamp becoming electrically live creating a potential safety hazard.

An IKEA statement read: “Even if the lamp is working, we urge all customers who have a GOTHEM lamp to immediately stop using it and to return it to any IKEA store for a full refund.

“All three models of GOTHEM lamps – two table lamps and one floor lamp – are affected by the recall.”

The firm reassured customers that they have not received any reports of people getting hurt. There have however been three reported incidents, with two customers and one store worker having received electric shocks.

The statement continued: “Safe products are always an IKEA priority and we cannot accept the risk of any more incidents. We are therefore recalling the GOTHEM lamps to avoid injuries and to create awareness of this hazard.”

The affected lamps have been sold in the UK since October last year.

Recalled products can be returned to any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required.

If you don’t live close to an IKEA outlet, or if you want any additional information on the issue, contact IKEA on 0203 645 0010.